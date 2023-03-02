GP Appointments to be Offered from Children’s Health Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2023 .

The GHA Primary Care GP Service would like to inform members of the public that as from Monday 6th March 2023 it will be introducing a dedicated primary care appointment system for children and young people up to the age of 16 at the Children’s Health Centre.

Appointments can be made by calling a new dedicated appointment line 20063636 from Monday to Friday.



Please call:



Between 8:15 am and 11am for on the day appointments



Between 11am and 3pm for advanced appointments



Weekend and Public Holiday clinics will continue to run from the Primary Care Centre and appointments on these days can be made by calling 20052441 between 9:30 am to 11 am or 4:30pm to 6pm.



Parents still have the option of booking a named GP or joint appointments at the primary care centre. This is a primary care led children’s service not a specialist or emergency service. For urgent clinical concerns call 111 and, in an emergency, use the Accident and Emergency Services.



For any enquiries or further information, please call the Primary Care Centre enquiries line between 20072355 8:15am and 3pm.



If you wish to cancel an appointment, you can do so by calling 20043331 or online at www.gha.gi/cancel-an-appointment/



The Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan said, ‘I would like to thank the Clinical and Non Clinical Staff from the PCC who have worked to deliver this new initiative, it is another example of the GHA responding to feedback we will monitor the service as it is introduced and evaluate the impact that it has on the GP service for children and the adult services in the PCC’.