Nico Bado And Shane Martinez Triumph in GDA Youth Super-League

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2023 .

After months of intense competition, the 2022/23 GDA Youth Super-league, which kicked off in October, has come to a thrilling conclusion, with Nico Bado and Shane Martinez emerging as the victors in their respective divisions.

In the first division, Nico Bado displayed exceptional skill and tenacity, securing his second consecutive championship title with an impressive performance throughout the league. Despite facing fierce competition, Bado managed to maintain an unblemished record, winning all of his matches in style. Casey Dyer finished in second place, marking a significant personal achievement, while Nicky Fortunato secured third place.



Meanwhile, in the second division, Shane Martinez claimed the under-12 league title with a total of 30 points, cementing his position as a rising star in the sport. Liam Negrette also demonstrated remarkable progress, finishing in second place, while Aidan Santos also secured his best-ever league finish in third place.



The GDA Youth committee expressed their gratitude to all participants for their hard work and dedication throughout the league. Congratulations to Nico Bado and Shane Martinez for their outstanding performances and well-deserved victories.