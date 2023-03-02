Duke Of Edinburgh’s International Award - Gold Expedition Training

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2023 .

This weekend, 3rd to 5th March, a group of 7 participants, from the Open Award Centre, who are undertaking their Gold Award, travel to Spain to undertake training for the Adventurous Journey section of their programmes.

They will be travelling to the “PARQUE NATURAL SIERRA DE GRAZALEMA” located near Ronda. On this practice camp the participants shall be undertaking hikes in the area of Cortes de La Frontera and Montejaque. The hikes each day will be about 20 kilometres so that the participants get an idea of the physical demands of undertaking their Qualifying Adventurous Journey.

The qualifying venture, which takes place in August this year, will require them to hike a minimum of 80 kilometres over 4 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 16 to 18 will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements. Their activities this weekend will take them through some of the more picturesque areas of the Sierra, which can only be reached on foot.

The young people will be supervised by experienced leaders throughout the trip.

The Award would like to thank the Bland Group for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible.

For further information about the Award, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or visit our website www.thedukes.gi

The Award is a challenge, for everyone! So, get involved you will not regret it!