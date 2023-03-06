GMBA Attends Talk WIth Hamza Taouzzale Lord Mayor Of Westminster

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2023 .

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association attended a talk with Hamza Taouzzale, Lord Mayor of Westminster.

A statement from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association follows below:

On Friday 3rd March, Gibraltar Morocco Business Association´s executive members, and managing directors of GMBA office in Tangier Mr. Steven Marin and Mr Ibrahim Krikaz were delighted to attend a talk with Hamza Taouzzale, Lord Mayor of Westminster, - the first Muslim, first person of a minority ethnicity, and youngest councilor to take up the prestigious title of The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster - in conversation with Dr Ali Bahaijoub, Vice Chairman of the British Moroccan Society at Westminster City Hall.

This talk was organized by British Moroccan Society that was formed in 1976 with Ronald Bailey as chairman, Captain David Russell as honorary secretary, Ali Bahaijoub as a committee member, Abdallah Chorfi, Morocco’s ambassador to the Court of St James’s and the Right Honorable Sir Anthony Nutting (former secretary of state at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office) were invited to become joint presidents.

The BMS has historical links with Gibraltar through a local Gibraltarian Mr. Joseph Gaggero who was the director from 24 May 2005 till 10 February 2012.

The presence of Hamza Taouzzale, Lord Mayor of Westminster together with GMBA executive members, the British Moroccan Society Chairman Mr. Mike Wood and Vice chairman Dr Ali Bahaijoub, was an ideal opportunity to discuss Gibexit´s problems and opportunities. It was also an ideal opportunity to offer Lord Mayor of Westminster two commemorative £5 coins produced by the Gibraltar National Mint under the initiative of the GMBA, made in tribute of the contribution and often the lifeline given by Morocco to Gibraltar from 1721 to date. These coins where officially launched on Wednesday 8th February at the Donabo Royal botanic gardens in Tangier and hosted by the gracious Lala Malika, member of the Royal Alaoui family of Morocco.

The GMBA’s presence in such events reaffirms its determination in strengthening Gibraltar ties with the Kingdom of Morocco by holding meetings, attending activities, and creating a strong network that create positive opportunities for Gibraltar and Gibraltar citizens.





