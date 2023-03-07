Whole MOD Estate To Become Tobacco Free Zone

Written by YGTV Team on 07 March 2023 .

Commander British Forces Gibraltar has directed that the whole of the MOD estate in Gibraltar will become a tobacco/cigarette free zone, followed by a complete vape/smoke free site from 10 July 2023.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The Ministry of Defence is committed to providing a safe and healthy working environment for its personnel. In line with National No Smoking Day on the 8 March 2023, Commander British Forces Gibraltar has directed that the whole of the Defence Estate in Gibraltar will become a tobacco/cigarette free zone, followed by a complete vape/smoke free site from 10 July 2023.

The primary purpose is to improve the health and wellbeing of personnel accessing the Defence Estate. This policy applies to the whole force, which includes all Defence personnel, contractors, visitors and other non-Ministry of Defence personnel. British Forces Gibraltar is committed to creating an entirely smoke free zone and it is seen as a positive step towards building a healthier environment in Gibraltar.

The harmful health effects of tobacco smoke are well documented and therefore smoking cessation support, for those who currently smoke, is being provided by the Gibraltar Health Authority and Defence Primary Health Care Medical Centre.





