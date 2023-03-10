Unite Cost Of Living Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2023 .

Unite the union, as a part of their Cost of Living Campaign, will be undertaking a balloting process of its entire Public Sector membership.

A statement continued: “Ballot Teams will be visiting Public Sector workplaces as from Monday 13th March 2023, asking for your participation and support. We are calling on YOU as a union member and as a worker, to stand up and make your voice heard, by participating in the ballot. Your Membership Number or identification may be required on the day for the ballot. The Ballot process will extend as from Monday 13th March 2023 up to Friday 17th March 2023.”