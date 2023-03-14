Minister Daryanani At The European Cruise Summit

14 March 2023

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has attended European Cruise Summit in Paris. He was accompanied by Mr Kevin Bossino, CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

The conference was attended by CEO’s and presidents of most of the important cruise lines in the world, politicians and the industry press.

The Minister and MrBossino met with executives from CarnivalCorporation,RoyalCaribbean Group, TUI Cruises, Crystal Cruises and others.

Minster Daryanani was introduced to and had a brief exchange with the Spanish Secretary of State for Tourism, Ms Rosana Morillo, who was one of the principal speakers at the conference.

Minister Daryanani said,“These are the high level cruise conference events that Gibraltar needs to be present at. Here I had the opportunity to meet with top executives from some of the most important cruise lines in the world. We must continue to work hard to keep the business we currently hold, but also build on this. It is an exceptionally competitive world out there and everyone I speak to in the industry is impressed with the manner in which we have recovered so quickly after the pandemic, but we want more. I am extremely ambitious for Gibraltar’s cruising industry and believe we have to attract more calls and this is what I will strive to deliver.”





