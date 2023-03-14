Island Games Cultural Programme – Islands Digital Arts Open

Digital artists in Gibraltar will be able to contribute to this year’s Guernsey Island Games cultural programme. Guernsey Arts is working with the Island Games Committee to create this cultural engagement to run alongside the Games.

Each projectis open for all Islanders of competing Islands.“Through the projects we will be building a collaborative insight across our Islands, developing cultural diplomacy and creating a cultural legacy of our creative communities.” Say the organisers.

The Islands Digital Arts Open looks to curate any form of visual art which can be digitally submitted online. This could include:

Photography

Film

Animation

Digitally created art

High resolution scans or photographs of physical work e.g. paintings, drawings, sculpture

The open is asking artists to submit work responding to the theme of “Islands”, submitting existing pieces of work or something created specifically. Artists are asked to explore the significance of their home: a dramatic viewpoint, an iconic landmark, emotive building or an interpretation of a historic moment. A chosen piece from each Island will be replicated and exhibited in the “Islands Digital Arts Open” exhibition, to be set in the George Crossan Gallery (the space can be seen via http://arts.gg/venues/george-crossan-gallery), as well as showcased digitally during sporting events.

Entries will be judged by a panel ofindividuals based within Guernsey, a minimum of one piece from each Island with entries submitted will be reproduced and included in the “Island DigitalArtsOpen” exhibition.

Online entries for the Islands Digital Arts Open are now open via the Guernsey Arts website or through www.arts.gg/events/Islands-Digital-Arts-Open until 30th April 2023.

For any queries please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services Development team on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..