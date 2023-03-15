Women In Policing - Training Course In UK

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2023 .

Conflict management, imposter syndrome and motivation.

Those are just some of the subjects two RGP officers are tackling during a week- long Female Development Training course in Knutsford, England, this week.



Sgt Tanya McLeod and PC Samira Mohamed have joined 13 other officers from British Overseas Territory Police Forces – including the Falkland Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands and Bermuda.



The training was arranged and paid for by The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office following the Women in Policing Conference last week in Edinburgh.



