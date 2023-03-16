Vacating Of Eastside Plot

Written by YGTV Team on 16 March 2023 .

The Government would like to advise the general public that, in anticipation of a potential completion of the assignment of the plot to the highest bidder, only entities who are authorised by the new owners of the plot will be able to remain there as from later this month and that everyone else has to leave the site and remove all of their private or business belongings from the area.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government announced on 18th October 2021 that Heads of Terms had been signed with the TNG Global Foundation for the development of the eastside reclamation, as the highest bidder for the plot.

That agreement necessitates the grant of vacant possession over the site to the developer.

Although this has been known since October 2021, the Government has issued a further reminder that the site needs to be vacated.

A new car parking facility for general public use with a capacity for 500 vehicles will be constructed within easy access and proximity to Catalan Bay, and parking provision will continue to be maintained throughout the period of construction.





