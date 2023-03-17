Gibraltar Red Cross Turkey-Syria Flag Day Raises Over £16,000

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2023 .

The Gibraltar Red Cross held a Flag Day on Weds 15th February which raised a total of £16,051.43.

A statement from the Gibraltar Red Cross follows below:

Shortly after disaster had struck in southern Turkey on the border of Syria, on the 5th February 2023 teams of humanitarian organisations and Governments around the world were all quick to respond to requests for international assistance, deploying rescue teams and offering aid. To date more than 50,000 people have lost their lives and organisations such as the Turkish Red Crescent and members of the DEC (Disaster Emergency Committee) of which the British Red Cross is a member continue to work tirelessly to help those in need.

The Gibraltar Red Cross held a Flag Day on Weds 15th February 2023 where we collected funds out in the local community at various locations on the Rock. As always the public were quick to respond and their generosity was second to none. We raised a total of £16, 051.43 so our massive thanks to absolutely everyone involved from our great team of volunteers, to the staff at Price Water House Coopers who helped to count the money, and of course to every single person who donated on the day.

This takes the overall total raised in our Disaster Relief Fund to £132,770.21 again thank you to everyone who has donated directly to the office, via their work place, online by bank transfer and the corporate organisations who have all been so generous.

Should you wish to donate, our appeal is ongoing and you can do so, by coming in person to our offices, via post: Gibraltar Red Cross c/o The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar, or online to the following:

Account Name: Gibraltar Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

Account Number: 01569002

Sort Code: 60-83-14





