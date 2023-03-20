Gibraltar Business Podcast Returns with Emma Jones

Written by YGTV Team on 20 March 2023 .

The highly anticipated fourth season of the Gibraltar Business Podcast by the GFSB returns on March 21st, featuring an exclusive interview with Emma Jones, CBE. The podcast series is hosted by local communications and marketing professional David Revagliatte and aims to provide insightful discussions on the local business landscape and economic trends.

In the first episode of the season, listeners will have the opportunity to hear from Emma Jones, a respected entrepreneur and founder of Enterprise Nation, the UK's largest community of small businesses. During her recent visit to Gibraltar, Emma shared her thoughts on the local business environment and her insights on the challenges faced by small businesses in today's economy.



"Emma Jones is a highly respected figure in the business world, and we are thrilled to have her as our first guest for the fourth season. Emma is also the first international guest on the show," said David Revagliatte, the podcast host. "Her expertise and experience in supporting small businesses will provide invaluable insights for our listeners. We are excited to kick off the new season with such a fantastic interview."



Throughout the season, David will interview various guests, including local business owners, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Listeners can expect to hear in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics, from innovation and technology to marketing and strategy.



The Gibraltar Business Podcast is brought to you by the GFSB and is sponsored by Gibraltar International Bank. Listeners can tune in to the podcast on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.



For more information on the Gibraltar Business Podcast and upcoming episodes, visit the website at https://gibraltarbusinesspodcast.buzzsprout.com