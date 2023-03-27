Sergeant Stewart Stone Retires Following 20 Years Of Service

27 March 2023

Today the Royal Gibraltar Police said farewell to Sergeant Stewart Stone, who retired after 20 years of service in the force.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Stewart, 53, who is pictured here with his Response Team 1 (Blue Shift) colleagues this afternoon, joined the RGP on 2 January 2003.

He worked in the Response Teams, Community Policing, the Traffic Department and Drug Squad before being promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2013.

He then returned to Response Policing as a Sergeant, worked in the Marine Section, became the RGP’s first Police Search Adviser (PolSA) and most recently worked as a Crown and Custody Sergeant.

Stewart, who finished his career working with Response Team 1, said: “I’ve always enjoyed the job. Even though I’m retiring, I’ll miss the people I work with and the camaraderie.”

An RGP spokesman said: "All the best in your retirement Stewart!"






