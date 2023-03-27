Government And MoD Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Allow Continued Pedestrian Access Across The Runway

Written by YGTV Team on 27 March 2023 .

The Government of Gibraltar and the Ministry of Defence have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will allow pedestrians, cyclists, scooter/e-scooter riders and mobility scooter users to continue to cross the runway at Winston Churchill Avenue after the opening of the new airport tunnel.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The MoU also allows for the runway crossing to be opened to emergency services vehicles in exceptional circumstances, upon request.

The MoU was signed on behalf of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar by Chief Secretary Darren Grech and by Command Secretary Sarah Bayless on behalf of the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Present at the signing were the Chief Minister Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP and Chief Technical Officer Hector Montado, as well as Commander British Forces Commodore Tom Guy.

It is anticipated that the tunnel will open late this week.





