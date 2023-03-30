Nautilus Project Launches Orcinus App

The Nautilus Project have launched their second app today.

The Orcinus app is a reporting and tracking app which allows users to view and make reports relating to Orca whale sightings and encounters across the world.



The new app records the presence of orcas in real time and shares this information with the entire community of Orcinus app users. Reports of sightings instantly provide navigators with data to aid planning their routes



The main objective of Orcinus is to contribute to safer navigation making it possible to find out both in advance and instantaneously of killer whales in the area, geolocated by other vessels that will have recorded their sightings



Given the recent issues that have arisen with interactions with these mammals during recreational sailing, the app will help with safe passage for both these magnificent creatures and sailors alike



The app, endorsed by the Xunta of Galicia, is now officially launched throughout all the national Ports with over 3000 active users already.



A statement continued: “Our thanks to the Young Enterprise groups that supported the event showcasing their products. The occasion was shared with different local seafarers, the Minister for the Environment, our charity trustees and Patron, and some of our Duke of Edinburgh participants. Special thanks to Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority for the conference rooms and to Aaron and Natalia for making the magic happen. We continue making waves!”