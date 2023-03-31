Employment Tribunal - Appointment Of Chairpersons

The Government has concluded the Employment Tribunal Chairperson appointments, culminating with an Oath of Office ceremony held at The Convent hosted by  His Excellency the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel on Wednesday 29th March 2023.  

A statement from the Government follows below:

Ms Gabrielle O’Hagan has been appointed as President and Lead Chairperson while Mr  Stephen Bossino has been appointed as a part-time Chairperson. Both Chairpersons will be  supported by the existing pool of ad-hoc Chairpersons who have been re-appointed for  another term of 3 years. 

These appointments are part of our efforts to improve the quality of justice in Gibraltar and  make the Employment Tribunal more accessible to all. 

On the occasion, the Minister with responsibility for Employment, the Hon. Steven Linares  MP stated: 

“The Government had committed to making justice accessible to all by simplifying the  procedures at the Employment Tribunal and making the necessary changes to offer Gibraltar  the first-class service it needs and deserves. The Chairpersons’ Oath of Allegiance has been  the culmination of the work the Director of Employment and the department have  undertaken in pursuit of these commitments. To this end, the appointment of the President  and Lead Chairperson to the Employment Tribunal will play a critical role in the delivery of  justice. I am confident that the proactive steps the Government has taken in these respects  will pay dividends in the years to come to ensure a fairer and more equitable Gibraltar.” 

Ms Gabrielle O’Hagan, President and Lead Chairperson of the Employment Tribunal, stated:  

“I am delighted to have been appointed and look forward to working with Mr Stephen Bossino  and the existing pool of ad-hoc Chairpersons to ensure that justice is delivered fairly to all  parties involved in employment disputes in Gibraltar.” 



