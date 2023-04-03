Household Enquiry Form - Register Of Electors

Under the provisions of Section 5(2)(a) of the Parliament Act a household enquiry letter will be delivered to all households in Gibraltar. The purpose of the form is to establish that the Register of Electors record for this property is correct. It is not an actual registration form and is designed to assist with the accuracy of the information currently held in the Register.

No one is allowed to vote at Elections to the Gibraltar Parliament unless their name is included in the Register of Electors and the Electoral Registration Office would like to ensure that every one entitled to vote is able to.

If you have not received a letter or require assistance please contact the Electoral Registration Office on telephone 20078420 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

You can search the on-line register on the Parliament’s website to see if you are included in the Register:

https://registerofelectors.egov.gi/search/

To apply to be on the Register you can either:

Register Online via eGov -

Register for a Personal eGov Account:

https://portal.egov.gi/Registration/Personal-Registration

Already have an eGov account?

Apply to be included in the Register of Electors:

https://parliament.egov.gi/

Downloading a Registration form at:

https://www.parliament.gi/uploads/docs/register-of-electors/registration_form.pdf and

(a) hand it in to Gibraltar Parliament, 156 Main Street; or,

(b) send via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Applying in person at the Gibraltar Parliament, 156 Main Street. Paper application forms can be provided on request.

If you are entitled to vote, make sure your details are on the Register.





