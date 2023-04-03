Gibraltar Defence Police Firearms Training

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2023 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police’s Authorised Firearms Team have recently conducted some training up at the Buffadero Training Camp.

Authorised Firearms Officers conduct duties such as responding to high risk incidents, taking part in proactive policing operations and providing public reassurance at events and when deployed within communities.



GDP’s Police Constable Jeffries said: “The firearms training improves efficiency. Even the most experienced firearms officers will get a few things wrong. Continuous training ensures that these small gaps are covered, and the officer’s efficiency and productivity are improved.



“Continuous learning in the workplace is about developing new skills and knowledge, while also reinforcing what has been previously learned.”





