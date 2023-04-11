Minister Daryanani Meets With 25 Cruise Lines In Major Marketing Drive

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2023 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has returned from a major cruise marketing drive at Seatrade Global in Fort Lauderdale. He was accompanied by Kevin Bossino, CEO of Gibraltar Tourist Board, and John Ghio, Captain of the Port.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Seatrade Global is the largest annual cruise gathering in the world.Over 13,000 professionals came together to innovate, uncover new trends and secure partnerships.

It gave the Gibraltar team an opportunity to reconnect with this important sector, put forward our case for increased cruise calls and set out our ambitions within the industry.

Minister Daryanani commented: “This was an intense few days of marketing and networking in whatis a seriously challenging industry. There seems to be new competition every day. We want to attract more calls. It is as simple as that, but we know we have to work hard all the time, non-stop, for this to happen in what is a dynamic and ongoing situation. I am not prepared to settle for what we currently have and that is why I will continue to take every possible opportunity to put Gibraltar’s case forward. I met with twenty-five cruise companies at this conference in a grueling schedule of meetings. That is why Gibraltar’s presence at these events is necessary and the Government’s commitment to the cruising sector is unquestionable.”





