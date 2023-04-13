Chief Minister Hosts Iftar At No.6 Convent Place

Written by YGTV Team on 13 April 2023 .

Last night, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo hosted an Iftar at his office in No.6 Convent Place.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Chief Minister was accompanied by His Excellency the Governor and His Worship the Mayor as well as by representatives of our local Moroccan Community. Representatives of the Gibraltar Hindu, Baha’i and Catholic faiths were also in attendance.

Students from our secondary schools, as well as Miss Gibraltar, also participated in the event, sharing their thoughts and experiences about living in a diverse and multicultural community.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all those who attended the Iftar, and reiterated the Government’s commitment to continuing to build an even more inclusive and tolerant Gibraltar.

TheChiefMinister,the Hon Fabian PicardoKCMP, said:“We are proud of our diversity in Gibraltar, and we must continue to celebrate and embrace it. The Iftar was a great opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate Gibraltar’s multiculturalism as well as the importance of interfaith relations and mutual understanding. I am grateful to all who attended last night and look forward to organising more events like these to show our people’s respect for the religious traditions of all the faith communities that are represented in the wider Gibraltarian community.”



