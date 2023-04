Danza Academy At Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifiers

Written by YGTV Team on 19 April 2023 .

Eighty-nine dance pieces from Danza Academy have qualified to represent Gibraltar at The Global Dance Finals to be held in Avila 19th-22nd July.

A statement from Danza Academy follows below:

Danza Academy is feeling extremely proud as hard work has paid off and an incredible 89 dance pieces have qualified to represent Gibraltar at The Global Dance Finals to be held in Avila 19th-22nd July. The Gibraltar Qualifiers were held at The Special Olympics Sports Complex on 5th and 6th April.

The Academy feels its talented students aged between 4 and 17 gave their all to secure such excellent results. The team received 18 Gold, 27 Silver, 21 Bronze,10 4th placings, 11 5th positions and an extra two pieces also qualified. Male Dancer Sebastian Diaz received two Awards The Dancer of the Globe Nominee and the C.Y.D. College Audition Gold Card. Students qualified in Solos, Duets/Trios, Small Groups and Large Groups. The Academy boasts that competing students were highly successful in a host of styles . Danza feels it is creating well rounded technical and versatile dancers which are the most sort after in the highly competitive Dance Industry. Dancers competed in National /Folklore, Classical Ballet, Acro dance, Jazz, Contemporary, Lyrical, Hip Hop/Street/Commercial and Showdance.

Judges on this occasion were Kieran Donovan, Commercial and Musical Theatre Dancer who amongst his extensive C.V. has performed in Strictly Come Dancing, Josie Lee, Professional Choreographer and Dancer and Antony Downson Royal Ballet Graduate and Dancer who created roles with Ashton ,MacMillan ,Tetley and Kylian and Artistic Director of Tring Park School.

Last year Danza Academy placed Gibraltar at an extremely strong position at The Global Dance Finals held in Porto, Portugal. The Academy received 39 Prizes. Danza was awarded 31 medals 9 Golds, 12 Silvers, 10 Bronze, 4 4ths , 4 5ths. The Academy also achieved 6 of the highly coveted scholarships.

"We are extremely excited about the Global Dance Open Avila Finals.The team is extremely focused. Our students aim to make Gibraltar as proud as we made it last year. The young dancers are extremely gifted and thirsty to learn and succeed. It is a pleasure to work with such vibrant and amazing children. Many will definitely be the stars of tomorrow" said Danza Director Anne Marie Gomez

AWARDS

SEBASTIAN DIAZ

DANCER OF THE GLOBE NOMINEE

CYD COLLEGE AUDITION GOLD CARD

18 GOLD MEDALS

LUCIA MIFSUD -PETITE ACRO SOLO

BRANDON PERRY AND OLIVIA MC KINNON-PETITE BALLET DUET

ROBYN XIBERRAS -MINI JAZZ SOLO

ROBYN XIBERRAS -MINI LYRICAL SOLO

FARRAH ADNETT-MINI SHOW DANCE SOLO

FARRAH ADNETT-MINI FOLKLORE SOLO

FARRAH ADNETT AND EVIE DELGADO -MINI SHOW DANCE DUET

DANCE WITH MY FATHER AGAIN -MINI LYRICAL GROUP

DISNEY VILLANS -MINI SHOW DANCE GROUP

ROBYN XIBERRAS AND MAY MONTEGRIFFO SANTOS-MINI ACRO DUET

MAY MONTEGRIFFO SANTOS AND EMI TAKAHASHI- MINI LYRICAL DUET

MAY MONTEGRIFFO SANTOS AND EMI TAKAHASHI -MINI JAZZ DUET

CELINE SCIORTINO -JUNIOR JAZZ SOLO

SEBASTIAN DIAZ -INTERMEDIATE JAZZ SOLO

SEBASTIAN DIAZ-INTERMEDIATE CONTEMPORARY SOLO

SEBASTIAN DIAZ-DANCE SHOW SOLO

SEBASTIAN DIAZ AND GIANELLA OCHELLO- SENIOR JAZZ DUET

GIANELLA OCHELLO -SENIOR JAZZ SOLO

27 SILVER MEDALS

LUCIA MIFSUD - PETITE COMMERCIAL SOLO

NEW YORK NEW YORK - PETITE JAZZ GROUP

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS - PETITE SHOW DANCE GROUP

OLIVIA MC KINNON,BRANDON PERRY AND LUCIA MIFSUD - PETITE JAZZ DUET/TRIO

EMI TAKAHASHI - MINI BALLET SOLO

ROBYN XIBERRAS - MINI SHOW DANCE SOLO

ROBYN XIBERRAS - MINI CONTEMPORARY SOLO

FARRAH ADNETT - MINI LYRICAL SOLO

MAY MONTEGRIFFO SANTOS - MINI ACRO SOLO

MAY MONTEGRIFFO SANTOS - MINI COMMERCIAL SOLO

JADA MASCARENHIAS AND RIHANNE GOLDWIN - MINI CONTEMPORARY DUET

JADA MASCARENHIAS AND AMY HOLMES - CLASSICAL DUET

JADA MASCARENHIAS AND AMY HOLMES - MINI LYRICAL DUET

JADA MASCARENHIAS AND AMY HOLMES - MINI SHOW DANCE DUET

JADA MASCARENHIAS AND TALIA OCHELLO - MINI JAZZ DUET

FARRAH ADNETT,EVIE DELGADO AND TALIA OCHELLO - MINI COMERCIAL DUET/TRIO

L.O.V.E. - MINI JAZZ GROUP

MOTHER NATURE - MINI CONTEMPORARY GROUP

GEMMA CASCIARO - JUNIOR BALLET SOLO

GEMNA CASCIARO - JUNIOR FOLKLORE SOLO

CELINE SCIORTINO AND GEMMA CASCIARO - JUNIOR SHOW DANCE DUET

CELINE SCIORTINO AND GEMMA CASCIARO - JUNIOR JAZZ DUET

TIME TO SAY GOODBYE - JUNIOR LYRICAL GROUP

WITCHES SPELL - JUNIOR SHOW DANCE LARGE GROUP

SEBASTIAN DIAZ - INTERMEDIATE ACRO SOLO

SEBASTIAN DIAZ - INTERMEDIATE LYRICAL SOLO

GIANELLA OCHELLO - SENIOR DANCE SHOW SOLO

21 BRONZE MEDALS

LUCIA MIFSUD - PETITE SHOW DANCE SOLO

BRENDAN PERRY - MINI ACRO SOLO

BRENDAN PERRY - MINI CLASSICAL SOLO

FINN SANDERS BROWN - BALLET MINI SOLO

RIHANNE GOLDWIN - MINI COMMERCIAL

EMI TAKAHASHI - MINI CONTEMPORARY SOLO

MAY MONTEGRIFFO SANTOS - MINI SHOW DANCE SOLO

MAY MONTEGRIFFO SANTOS - MINI JAZZ SOLO

CANDY GIRL - MINI SHOW DANCE

GROUP

ROBYN XIBERRAS - MINI ACRO SOLO

ALEX PERRY - JAZZ JUNIOR SOLO

CELINE SCIORTINO - JUNIOR COMMERCIAL SOLO

ANALIA ROMERO - JUNIOR JAZZ SOLO

ANALIA ROMERO AND RUBY MC GRAIL - JUNIOR SHOW DANCE DUET

KATE VINENT AND ERIN DOHERTY - JUNIOR LYRICAL DUET

HEIGH HO - JUNIOR COMMERCIAL GROUP

POSEIDONS FURY - JUNIOR SHOW DANCE GROUP

KATIE JESSOP - INTERMEDIATE CLASSICAL SOLO

ADRIANNE DURANTE, KATIE JESSOP AND AMY SEGOVIA - INTERMEDIATE LYRICAL DUET/TRIO

STEAM HEAT - INTERMEDIATE JAZZ GROUP

GIANELLA OCHELLO - SENIOR LYRICAL SOLO

4 TH POSITION (10)

RIHANNE GOLDWIN - MINI CONTEMPORARY SOLO

TALIA OCHELLO - MINI JAZZ SOLO

TALIA OCHELLO- MINI SHOW DANCE SOLO

EMI TAKAHASHI - MINI LYRICAL SOLO

AMY HOLMES - MINI ACRO SOLO

CELINE SCIORTINO - JUNIOR SHOW DANCE SOLO

GEMMA CASCIARO -JUNIOR COMMERCIAL SOLO

CELINE SCIORTINO, GEMMA CASCIARO AND RUBY MC GRAIL - JUNIOR JAZZ DUET/TRIO

I HOPE I GOT IT - JUNIOR JAZZ GROUP

AMY SEGOVIA AND KATIE JESSOP - JUNIOR LYRICAL DUET

5TH POSITION (11)

JADA MASCARENHIAS - MINI CONTEMPORARY SOLO

EMI TAKAHASHI - MINI JAZZ SOLO

AMY HOMES - MINI SHOW DANCE SOLO

GEMMA CASCIARO - JUNIOR SHOW DANCE SOLO

CELINE SCIORTINO - JUNIOR LYRICAL SOLO

KATE VINENT - JUNIOR CONTEMPORARY SOLO

TALIA OCHELLO AND FARRAH ADNETT - LYRICAL MINI DUET

ANALIA ROMERO AND RUBY MCGRAIL - JUNIOR JAZZ DUET/TRIO

ADRIANNE DURANTE - JUNIOR JAZZ SOLO

RUBY MC GRAIL - JUNIOR COMMERCIAL SOLO

ADRIANNE DURANTE - JUNIOR CONTEMPORARY

QUALIFIED PIECES

ANALIA ROMERO - JUNIOR COMMERCIAL SOLO

ALEXANDER PERRY - JUNIOR COMMERCIAL SOLO