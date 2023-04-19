AFRS And GFRS Emergency Response Driver Training

Written by YGTV Team on 19 April 2023 .

As one of the core elements for maintaining competence to safely respond to any type of incident the Airport Fire and Rescue Service will be carrying out Emergency Response Driver Training to recertify its driving instructors.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This practical training will take place throughout a variety of Gibraltar’s roads so the public will likely see and hear fire vehicles making use of blue lights and sirens specifically for this purpose.

Additionally,the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service will be conducting blue Light training between 09:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs on Thursday this week.

Emergency Response Driver Training entails a fire vehicle travelling at a speed normally faster than the general flow of traffic, but peak traffic times will be avoided in as far as possible.

Road users and the general public are therefore asked not to be alarmed by the sight and sound of a fire vehicle frequently using blue lights and sirens along our roads.





