Power Outage Caused By Private Contractor Works

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2023 .

At approximately 11:23 this morning, the High Voltage network experienced an earth fault, resulting in a total blackout.

A statement from the GEA continued: “Upon conducting our investigations, it was established that a private contractor whilst carrying out works in the South district, damaged one of the High Voltage cables on the ex-MOD network.



“Having isolated the affected cable, at 12:04 works commenced to restore power to our Customers, with said restoration process completed at 13:12.”



