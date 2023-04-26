Government Condemns Involvement Of Andrew Tate In Cave Event

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2023 .

The Government has said that it “in no way condones, and in fact strongly condemns” the involvement of Andrew Tate in a private event at St Michael’s Cave, which “was not communicated at any time.” The Government says it is taking this up with the private event organisers and “will bear this breach of trust in mind” should they apply to hold any future events.

However, the Government adds that the event was assessed, as all events are, by the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and only licensed following its advice and with the conditions set including those regarding safety.



A statement ended: “It was a private event and was assessed as all private events are by the professionals that do this. The process is thorough and robust. There were no incidents reported and no infractions of any law that have come to the Government’s notice.”