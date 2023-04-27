Visit From The University Royal Navy Unit

Twenty Five officer cadets and staff from Birmingham, Wales, Bristol and Devon University Royal Navy Units (URNU) recently visited Gibraltar for a weeklong programme.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The cadets, who are all university students, participate in a placement at the URNU for approximately 3 years where they are given the opportunity to gain Royal Navy insights such as navigation and leadership skills.

During the visit, the cadets were involved in helping clean, paint and conduct laborious tasks at O’Hara’s and Princess Anne’s Battery, alongside the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. That evening, they attended an event with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore (Cdre) Tom Guy.

When the cadets weren’t helping at the Batteries, they attempted the challenging Mediterranean Steps, toured St Michaels Cave, Great North Road tunnels, Great Siege Tunnels, Alameda Botanical Gardens, the Trafalgar Cemetery and HMS Trent.

During their time in the Trafalgar Cemetery, the cadets discussed and learned about the history of the Battle of Trafalgar and Gibraltar’s part in bringing Admiral Lord Nelson ashore. That afternoon, the Units visited His Majesty’s Naval Base, for an insightful question and answer session with Cdre Guy where they were given an update on the Royal Navy’s role in Gibraltar.

Coxswain of the URNU, Warrant Officer Class 1 Grover said: “It's not often you get this kind of access to a 1 Star officer, so the cadets relished it. Especially twice in one week.”





