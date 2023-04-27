Chief Minister’s May Day Message 2023

The Chief Minister's May Day Message follows below:

As we celebrate International Workers' Day, I want to extend my warmest thanks to all working people in Gibraltar.

To each and every one of you.

This day is a tribute to the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices that the working class has made throughout history to improve terms and conditions and employment and in that way improve the lives of working people and create a fairer society for all.

Just in this past year the GSLP Liberal Government has passed laws which are designed to protect workers even further. We have passed laws to create the right for trade union recognition in the private sector. Previously we have also passed laws for pensions in the private sector.

These laws are designed to improve the lives of working people both at work and after work and are essential in modernising our society.

Additionally, given the increases in the cost of living occasioned by the war in Ukraine and the Truss/Kwarteng Budget in September, we have also increased the minimum wage by ten percent to ensure that the lowest paid in our economy are able to continue to afford to fund the basics for themselves and their families.

We have also agreed to a management proposal to reduce profits in the Gibraltar International Bank so that mortgage rates could remain lower for those with residential mortgages with the people’s bank.

International Workers Day is celebrated to remember the historical struggle of workers but today, aswe mark this day,I also wantto remember the tremendous resilience and strength oftheworking people of Gibraltar more recently, during the pandemic.

In the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, our workers – in particular those in the public sector who kept our community going during those bleak, pandemic days - have continued to show their unwavering commitment to our economy, our society, and our way of life.

I am proud to work every day as Chief Minister of Gibraltar, not least because Gibraltar is a place where our workers are at the heart of everything we do.

We are working tirelessly to create an environment that promotes economic growth and provides opportunities for all Gibraltarians to achieve their full potential. Rights at work are as important as the right to work and I am proud of our full employment record and of our health and safety record at work.

So, on the 1st May, let us take a moment to reflect on the progress we have made as a community, and renew our commitment to creating a fairer and more just society.

Let us also remember those who have lost their lives in the fight for workers' rights, and those who continue to face discrimination and inequality around the world.

In closing, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the workers of Gibraltar for your hard work, your determination, and your dedication to our community.

You are the backbone of our society, and I am proud to stand with you today and every day. Happy May Day to you all.





