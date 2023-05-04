Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2023 .

Detective Inspector Cavallo Soane was in Reading this week attending a Conference that aims to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls.

Organised by Thames Valley Police (TVP), over 400 police officers and partner agencies attended the one-day event.



A number of high-profile prosecutors, doctors, police officers, academics and campaigners spoke at the event, who were on hand to share their experiences and best practice in the public protection areas of policing.



DI Soane, who heads the RGP’s Public Protection Unit, said: “I am very privileged to have been invited by Thames Valley Police to attend the second conference on Violence against Women and Girls. The conference was focused on finding ways to eliminate this type of crime and supporting victims.



“I heard first-hand accounts from a myriad of different speakers on how these crimes have affected them through the voice of a child and survivors. TVP are taking a proactive approach to protecting vulnerable persons and creating Safe Spaces so that no one needs to live in fear of violence.”



The Minister for Justice and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, added: “Inspector Soane’s attendance at this conference has been an important opportunity for him to hear from some of the leading experts in the field of tackling violence against women and girls.



“These experts with backgrounds in the legal profession, policing and academia will inform Inspector Soane’s important work in tackling violence against women and children in Gibraltar and will prove especially useful in respect of HM Government of Gibraltar’s commitment to break the cycle of domestic abuse.”



