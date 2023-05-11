Spring COVID-19 Booster Programme Extended

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2023 .

The GHA have confirmed that UK regulators have approved the extension to the shelf life of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Spring COVID-19 booster programme will therefore continue to make use of existing stock.

The booster is available to people aged over 75 years old, those with a weakened immune system and those living in residential care and nursing homes. Members of the public can attend the Primary Care Centre between 1-4pm every weekday on a walk-in basis.



Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health, said: “I am confident that these vaccines are still effective as we have been reassured by the regulators. This is not the first time expiry dates have been extended so my advice remains that those over 75 years old and people with a weakened immune system should take the vaccine as it will still provide an extra layer of protection”.



