GHA Introduce Mobile Health Unit

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2023 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority says it is committed to mobilising healthcare to reach the wider community and to support this it is launching a Mobile Health Unit using a specially equipped vehicle which will be deployed throughout Gibraltar. This new model of care will be most beneficial especially for the elderly who may have difficulty accessing health care facilities for basic check-ups and follow up support. Provision of service will aim to reduce both barriers to health care and waiting times.

A statement continued: “To be able to provide this new service, one of the current GHA ambulances has been transformed, refitted and clinical equipment procured to enable the GHA team to provide health care closer to where patients live and work. The GHA extends its sincere thanks to the Peter J Isola Foundation and Europort for funding these works.



“Initially the service will focus on Preventive and Health Promotion activities such as simple diagnostic services and well-being check-ups, including screening of chronic conditions such as Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes. However, it is envisaged that further services may be offered in the future. Staff providing services from the Mobile Health Unit will have access to patients’ Primary Care Records, enabling them to assist and guide patients accessing other health services if necessary.”



GHA Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘I am delighted to introduce this new GHA service to Gibraltar which will not only free up GP appointments but reduce non-emergency attendees to our A&E Department. This service will initially be provided for our service users age 70 and above but it is envisaged that eventually it will be opened up to all age groups. Our aim is to work in partnership with the community to benefit both the efficiency of the GHA and provide easier access to patients. The GHA will be announcing dates and sites of where our Mobile Health Unit will be located in the very near future and hope the community will welcome this new initiative and take advantage of this new service’.



