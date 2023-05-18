Governor Visits Gibraltar Defence Police

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2023 .

Yesterday, the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel visited the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Headquarters.

During his visit, His Excellency met with key personnel from the GDP including Chief of Police Rob Allen and was given an up to date brief on GDP activities.



Speaking of the visit, Chief of Police, Rob Allen said: “It was a pleasure to welcome His Excellency to the Gibraltar Defence Police Headquarters and catch up with our staff who explained how they deliver policing activities that assist British Forces Gibraltar to meet their objective in reassuring Defence people, assets and estate, as well as wider Gibraltar and British Gibraltar Territorial Waters”.



