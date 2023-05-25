Winston Churchill Avenue Traffic Fixed Penalty Notices

Written by YGTV Team on 25 May 2023 .

Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) and Defence Guard Service (DGS) officers have had a few busy months at the airfield, most noticeably with the implementation of the new procedures at Winston Churchill Avenue (WCA) following the opening of the Kingsway Tunnel on the 31 March 2023.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Since 1 January 2023, GDP officers have issued a total of 20 Traffic Fixed Penalty Notices (TFPNs) for driving offences around Gibraltar. Following the closure of the airport road along WCA, some drivers have not complied with the restrictions nor heeded traffic signs and have used various motor vehicles to enter onto the runway in contravention of Traffic Legislation. These drivers have been stopped by GDP officers and issued with TFPN’s.

GDP Operations Inspector Dylan Borastero said: “The safe use of the WCA access road that runs across the airfield is paramount to maintaining a safe and secure environment for the movement of incoming and outbound aircraft.”

Inspector Borastero took this opportunity to remind road users to drive safe and, to E Scooter riders to ensure they are compliant with the law such as minimum age being 17 years, 25 kph speed limit, mandatory use of helmets amongst other regulations.

“It is hoped that the prescribed measures, in collaboration with our RAF partners, may promote education and a robust air safety culture for all users of the WCA access road.

Aerodrome safety first, last, and always is the enduring aim for all stakeholders via compliance and continual education measures.”





