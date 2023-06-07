Nautilus Project's Co-Founder's Poem To Be Published In Guernsey Island Games 2023 Pocket Island Poetry Booklet

Written by YGTV Team on 07 June 2023 .

Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto, the Nautilus Project's co-founder, has had their work chosen to be apart of the 'Pocket Island Poetry’ booklet at the next Island Games to be held in Guernsey.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

The Charity’s co-founder, Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto, is delighted to receive news that her poetry will be showcased in the ‘Pocket Island Poetry’ booklet at the next Island Games to be held in Guernsey.

Chosen from eighty-five poems, submitted by fifty-five poets from across fifteen of the competing islands, The Bay of Gibraltar poem representing Gibraltar will be featured at the Island Games.

The selected poems will be compiled into a booklet and will be distributed during the Island Games; these booklets will be celebrating the event taking place. A copy of the poem will be printed in the games booklet and will be included in the welcome bags. The poems displayed in the booklet will also be made available in Guernsey; they will also be displayed digitally across fifty-four screens, which will be showcasing the games.

Finally, the digital resource will be made available on the Guernsey Arts website, the Island Games website and will be directly sent to participating arts organisations.

Nautilus continues placing Gibraltar on an international stage!