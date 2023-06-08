Nautilus Youth Leader Wins Award At 'I Live By The Sea’ Photography Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2023 .

Nautilus Youth Leader, Alexander Sanchez-Soiza, has won an award at the International Youth Contest ‘I Live By The Sea’ Photography Competition.

A statement from the Nautilus Project project follows below:

There were 123 applications from 11 countries: Belgium, Gibraltar, Italy, Morocco, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and USA. The international Jury selected the 15 best photos.

Alexander has scooped up one of the prizes in the 16 to 18 category representing Gibraltar with a photograph themed ‘Ghost Fishing’

An exhibition of the top photos together with information about top films and best stories will be presented in the Zoo Rostock, Germany from July 10th for 3 weeks.

Nautilus continues placing Gibraltar on the map. Well done Alex!

