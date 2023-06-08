Local Man Remanded On Child Sex Offences
Following a coordinated approach by the RGP’s Designated Risk Managers and the Digital Forensics Team, on the 10th May 2023, a local man was arrested on suspicion of being in Breach of Sexual Prevention Order and Possession of Indecent Images of a Child.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
He was subsequently bailed out pending further investigation.
On the 7th June 2023, the male surrendered to his bail and was charged as follows:
∙ Breach of Sexual Offences Prevention Order, Contrary to Section 332 (1) of the Crimes Act 2011.
∙ Attempt to procure an indecent photograph, Contrary to Section 256 (1) of the Crimes Act 2011.
∙ Taking/publishing indecent photographs of children, Contrary to Section 257 (1) (a) of the Crimes Act 2011
∙ Possession of an Indecent of an indecent photograph of a child, Contrary to Section 256 (1) of the CRIMES Act 2011.
The man attended Magistrates Court today and was remanded in HMP. He is due back in court on 15th June.