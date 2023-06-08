  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Local Man Remanded On Child Sex Offences

Written by YGTV Team on .

Following a coordinated approach by the RGP’s Designated Risk Managers and the Digital Forensics Team, on the 10th May 2023, a local man was arrested on suspicion of being in Breach of Sexual Prevention Order and Possession of Indecent Images of a Child.

A statement from the RGP follows below:  

He was subsequently bailed out pending further investigation.  

On the 7th June 2023, the male surrendered to his bail and was charged  as follows: 

∙ Breach of Sexual Offences Prevention Order, Contrary to Section  332 (1) of the Crimes Act 2011. 

∙ Attempt to procure an indecent photograph, Contrary to Section  256 (1) of the Crimes Act 2011. 

∙ Taking/publishing indecent photographs of children, Contrary to  Section 257 (1) (a) of the Crimes Act 2011 

∙ Possession of an Indecent of an indecent photograph of a child,  Contrary to Section 256 (1) of the CRIMES Act 2011.  

The man attended Magistrates Court today and was remanded in HMP. He is due back in court on 15th June.



share with Whatsapp