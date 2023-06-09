CBF Visits The Cancer Relief Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 09 June 2023 .

Commodore of British Forces Gibraltar Tom Guy paid a visit to the Cancer Relief Centre at 5 S Barrack Rd, the invitation was a sign of gratitude from the charity, for the support from the Ministry of Defence & it’s Personnel have provided.

CBF was welcomed by Mrs. Karen Richards, the centre’s nurse, and members of the hospice outreach service and team.

Events like charity breakfasts with the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, cake sales in Four Corners/Kings Chapel/Head Quarters, and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment providing the workforce to clean up the Centres facade and entrance for the re-initiation of the facility when emerging out of Covid-19 have all been supported by MoD employees and their families.

During the visit, CBF was given a tour of the building and briefed of the services the centre offers. They recognise that receiving a cancer diagnosis is a life-altering experience and work to support both cancer patients and their families. For more than 30 years, the team has collaborated to offer the greatest calibre of care to our community.

As part of its ongoing involvement in Gibraltar, the Ministry of Defence will be delighted to keep supporting the Centre with any upcoming initiatives or flag days.



