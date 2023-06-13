National Day Poster Competition 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 13 June 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have launched a new poster competition open to local students aged 18 and under.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The competition, which is being organised in collaboration with the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, aims to find an innovative design which will be used by GCS to promote this year’s National Day Programme of Events.

For the first time in three years, National Day will return to its traditional format, with a variety of events being held across various public venues.

The winning poster will be edited to include the Programme of Events, thus in addition to the information below, designs must include an area which allows for the relevant text to be inserted.

National Day 2023 Sunday 10th September Programme of Events

A panel of judges will select the winning poster which will be awarded a prize of £500.

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 30th June 2023.





