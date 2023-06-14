Together Gibraltar Reacts To Marlene Hassan Nahon’s Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2023 .

Together Gibraltar has reacted to Marlene Hassan Nahon’s statement with “sadness and with deep gratitude”.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

We want to make this statement to express our sincere appreciation for Marlene’s tireless and unwavering leadership but also to assure our members, and all of those seeking a change in Gibraltar, about the future of Together Gibraltar.

Throughout her entire time in politics Marlene has always dedicated herself to her community. Her extraordinary vision, resilience, and compassion have left an indelible mark on our party and on the whole of Gibraltar.

Under her guidance we have been able to push through much needed changes such as on reproductive healthcare and true marriage equality. We have also forced government to backtrack on some of their worst impulses and catastrophic policies such as around free speech for public servants. But most of all, Marlene has been here every single day, helping constituents with their individual issues: whether it be childcare, housing, healthcare or all the other issues where so many of us have needed a helping hand.

Today, as we give thanks for all of Marlene’s hard work, we also want to highlight that the journey for Together Gibraltar is far from over. We have been working closely with Marlene to ensure there is a smooth transition over the next few months, as per our party charter, so that Together Gibraltar are ready to keep fighting for an equitable, sustainable Gibraltar and to ensure that we have a progressive voice at the next election, who can bring the changes Gibraltar desperately needs.

We will share more on our plans and next steps in the days ahead but for the time being: thank you once again to Marlene Hassan Nahon for everything you have done. We hope that the movement you have built can make you proud.





