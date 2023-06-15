  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ Competition 2023

Written by YGTV Team

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group  (SDGG), is inviting entries for the annual National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition. The  competitive exhibition will be held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday 30th August  to Saturday 9th September 2023. 

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

The competition is being produced in conjunction with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar  Photographic Society and is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over  (as on 29th August 2023). The theme is ‘Our Gibraltar’ and participants may submit a maximum  of four entries but no more than two per category.  

The Prizes are as follows: 

  • The Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner £1,500* 
  • The ‘Our Gibraltar’ Art Award – Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting and  Sculptures 

1st Prize - £750 

2nd Prize - £250 

  • The ‘Our Gibraltar’ Photography Award – Photographs and Digital Work 1st Prize - £750 

2nd Prize - £250 

*The Overall Winner entry will become property of the Ministry of Culture. Entry Forms can be obtained from: 

  • www.culture.gi/forms 
  • John Mackintosh Hall Reception 
  • The Fine Arts Gallery  
  • GEMA Gallery 
  • Mario Finlayson National Gallery  

All works must be handed in between Monday 14th and Friday 18th August at the Fine Arts  Gallery from 9am to 4pm

