Ministry Of Equality Delivers Equality, Diversity And Inclusion Training At Gibraltar College

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2023 .

The Ministry of Equality was invited to deliver an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion presentation at the Gibraltar College earlier this month.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Marlene Dalli, Policy Development Officer, delivered two presentations to students undertaking an AS in Health and Social Care. As part of their AS curriculum students have to look at the causes of discriminatory practices and have to learn about the role of legislation and national initiatives in promoting anti-discriminatory practice. The presentations aimed to help students better understand the work carried out by the Ministry of Equality and to help them prepare for the upcoming academic demands of their course.

Minister for Education, the Hon John Cortes MP, said, “Equality, Diversity and Inclusion are key concepts in educating our young people to better equip them to take their place in the society that we all aspire to, and that Gibraltarians have always been proud of. This work by the Ministry of Equality is hugely important and I am very pleased with the close engagement between them and Education."

Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said, “I am very happy that the Ministry of Equality has once again been invited to deliver Equality, Diversity and Inclusion training. My officers arenotonlywell-placed and very experienced in delivering this trainingbut endeavour to ensure that all presentations are bespoke and appropriate for different audiences and ages. I am delighted that as we extend our training programme on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion that we continue to promote core values of social justice and fairness.”





