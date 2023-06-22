CBF Visits MOD Grounds Maintenance Team

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2023 .

Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, and the Estates Delivery Manager, Sheryl Moya, recently paid a visit to the Grounds Maintenance Tree Surgery team at Rock Gun.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

During this visit they gained valuable insight of how MOD facilitates flexible use of its resources through innovative structuring of teams and prioritisation of tasks, to meet operational requirements.

In order to support MOD Gibraltar operations, the MOD Grounds Maintenance crew has been clearing a patch of trees and foliage off the road near Rock Gun. Tree surgery is a difficult undertaking that needs to be thoroughly planned out in order to be accomplished both safely and successfully.

The crew faced several difficulties as a result of their isolated position within the Upper Rock, but with their combined experience and knowledge, they overcame the obstacles with passion and energy to produce results. The team faced challenging and complex last-minute alterations, but they remained optimistic and changed how they worked to promote teamwork, achieving the intended result despite obstacles.

The MOD Tree Surgeons are experts in this field and have received internal training in the usage of all necessary tools. The MOD is committed to the training, coaching, and mentoring of its employees so that everyone may realise their full potential and advance in their careers.





