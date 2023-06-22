  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

CBF Visits MOD Grounds Maintenance Team

Written by YGTV Team on .

Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, and the Estates Delivery Manager, Sheryl Moya, recently paid a visit to the Grounds Maintenance Tree Surgery team at Rock Gun.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

During this visit they gained valuable insight of how MOD facilitates flexible  use of its resources through innovative structuring of teams and prioritisation of tasks, to  meet operational requirements. 

In order to support MOD Gibraltar operations, the MOD Grounds Maintenance crew has  been clearing a patch of trees and foliage off the road near Rock Gun. Tree surgery is a  difficult undertaking that needs to be thoroughly planned out in order to be accomplished  both safely and successfully. 

The crew faced several difficulties as a result of their isolated position within the Upper Rock,  but with their combined experience and knowledge, they overcame the obstacles with  passion and energy to produce results. The team faced challenging and complex last-minute  alterations, but they remained optimistic and changed how they worked to promote  teamwork, achieving the intended result despite obstacles. 

The MOD Tree Surgeons are experts in this field and have received internal training in the  usage of all necessary tools. The MOD is committed to the training, coaching, and mentoring  of its employees so that everyone may realise their full potential and advance in their  careers. 



