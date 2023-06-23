Government Clarify Water Situation At Gibraltar College

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2023 .

In reply to the GSD’s recent comments, the Government has issued a statement clarifying that the original test results showed coliform contamination and is not related to rats but have now declared the water free from contamination and safe to use. The Government says that the Environmental Agency found that water from a tap at the Gibraltar College showed signs of contamination and as a precaution, the College was advised not to use the water for drinking until further tests were carried out, and Aqua Gib provided a bowser. The Government said the tap in question is often used to rinse cleaning cloths and was “thoroughly cleaned and the system flushed as an additional precaution.” The original results showed coliform contamination and is not related to rats but have now declared the water “free from contamination and safe to use”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

During routine analysis of water points by the Environmental Agency it was found that water from a tap at the Gibraltar College showed signs of contamination. As a precaution, the College was advised not to use the water for drinking until further tests were carried out, andAquaGib provided a bowser. Meanwhile the tap in question, which is often used to rinse cleaning cloths, was thoroughly cleaned and the system flushed as an additional precaution. Further test results have been received today which have declared the water free from contamination and safe to use.

The original results showed coliform contamination and is not related to rats.

The very purpose of routine testing is precisely to identify problems and resolve them in order to safeguard the wellbeing of students and staff. All parties have acted totally responsibly and well, and the problem has been resolved.

The GSD statement is pure, irresponsible speculation on their part as they clearly have little else to do than satisfy their imagination with fantastical stories. They clearly do not understand the basic science, but that is common knowledge.





