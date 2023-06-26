Government Notes FATF’s Acknowledgement Of Gibraltar’s Continued Progress With Its Action Plan

The Government of Gibraltar notes the update on our jurisdiction that was published by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on 23rd June.

Noting that only one substantive action point remains pending, the Government continues to work tirelessly to meet its action plan at the very earliest opportunity.

The Government is totally committed to this process and all supervisory and other authorities continue to work with FATF to demonstrate our compliance with our action plan.

The Government reiterated its gratitude to all the regulatory bodies involved in the pursuance of its action plan, including the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs, the Financial Services Commission, the Gambling Division, the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, the Office of Criminal Prosecutions & Litigation, the Office of Fair Trading, its National Coordinator and the Legal Services Regulatory Authority.





