Theatre Makers Present 'Brainstorm'

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2023 .

A group of 10 teenagers are currently rehearsing for their upcoming production of 'Brainstorm', a play which explains the science of the teenage brain told through the stories and experiences of the actors themselves.

It will open at the Inces Hall on 10th and 11th July, with tickets available from £10 on buytickets.