Paddlers Urged To Respect Delicate Beach Booms

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2023 .

The Government is urging beach goers and paddlers to respect the booms in place at beaches, which are there as a preventive oil spill mitigation measure during this delicate stage of the removal of the wreck of the OS35.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This follows significant damage to the boom at Sandy Bay, caused yesterday by significant numbers of paddleboards and kayaks travelling over it.

The booms are delicate and repairs are costly and time-consuming. Yesterday’s repair to the boom at Sandy Bay was an operation involving 8 people and a service boat with a tender.

This had a knock-on effect to the entire wreck removal operation, which is now at its most critical point. The preventive booms are a crucial part of the oil spill prevention and response plan and are there to protect Gibraltar’s beaches in the event of any release of oil atthis final, extremely delicate stage.



