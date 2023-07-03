Autumn Bookmark Competition 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar, will hold a Bookmark Competition as part of the 2023 Autumn Cultural Programme. The theme for the Competition is “Breaking Down Barriers". This theme should focus on the barriers that people with dyslexia often face in education, employment, and other areas of life.

Participants could create bookmarks that highlight successful dyslexic individuals who have overcome these barriers or offer tips and tricks for overcoming obstacles and showcase assistive technology, strategies and tools that can help break down barriers.

The competition is open to adults and children who are residents of Gibraltar. Participants may submit up to two original works.

There will be four categories as follows:

School Years 3 to 6 School Years 7 to 10 School Years 11 to 13 Adult Category

The Overall Winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Additionally, the winner in each category will receive a prize of £100 and a trophy.

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms, or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

Completed forms and bookmarks are to be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The deadline for entries is Friday 6th October 2023.