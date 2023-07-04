Joint Pensioners Convention Of Gibraltar Hold Meeting At John Mackintosh Hall

Written by YGTV Team on 04 July 2023 .

Some 80 people attended a meeting last week arranged by the Joint Pensioners Convention of Gibraltar.

A statement from the Joint Pensioners Convention of Gibraltar follows below:

We would like to report that the meeting held at the John Mackintosh Hall last week by the Joint Pensioners Convention of Gibraltar (J.P.C.G.) was a resounding success. Some 80 people attended to what was a packed Charles Hunt Room. This shows the strength of feeling of pensioners in Gibraltar to voice their concerns. It was an important reminder that there are over 5,500 pensioners in Gibraltar and that they need to be heard.

From the very first minute, many hands were raised, and a lively and informative discussion took place for a solid two hours before the meeting came to an end. Many issues were raised with the Gibraltar Pensions system and its injustices becoming a prominent topic.

The recently formed Pensioners Forum has taken note of these and other issues that are affecting our senior citizens and intend to raise them with the relevant authorities.

We would like to thank all those who attended and especially those that had the courage to raise their voices in such a crowded room. We are also aware that many people did not get a chance to speak up and we are also following the many contacts and issues we have made these past few weeks especially those that have raised concerns of poverty, loneliness and being housebound with little or no support.

It is important to highlight the importance that pensioners’ voices are heard loud and clear.





