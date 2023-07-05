  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Government Commemorates 80th Anniversary Of Loss Of General Sikorski

The Government of Gibraltar commemorated the 80th anniversary of the loss of Polish wartime leader General Władysław Sikorski. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

On 4th July 1943, the Liberator Bomber carrying General Sikorski crashed into the sea immediately  after take-off, killing 5 crew and 11 passengers, with its pilot as the sole survivor. General Sikorski  was Poland’s Prime Minister in exile during a time of war, and was a source of inspiration and a  rallying point for the Polish people. Today’s commemorations pay tribute to him as a leader and to  the values and principles he stood for, which unite us to this day: freedom, liberty and democracy. 

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia attended a special mass at the Cathedral of St Mary  the Crowned and later delivered a speech at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Sikorski memorial  at Europa Point. Minister for Heritage, the Hon John Cortes, will attend tonight’s dinner hosted  by the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression at the Rock Hotel. 

In his speech, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia reflected on the commonalities between  Poland and Gibraltar in our sense of duty, our shared principles and values, our determination to  stand up for what is right, our proud history and our expertise in navigating the geopolitics of the  moment. 

Dr Garcia emphasised how in paying tribute to General Sikorski, we also pay tribute to the millions  of Polish people who stood up against Nazi oppression. Over 100 Polish pilots served in the RAF  during the Battle of Britain in addition to the thousands in the Polish Air Forces, the Polish navy  had sailed to Britain when War broke out and Polish soldiers fought with the Allies in different  operations. Sadly, six million Polish citizens died during World War II a fifth of the country’s pre 

war population. 

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: ‘Today’s commemorations offer an important  opportunity for reflection. Eighty years on, Gibraltar is united with Poland and our European allies  in backing the struggle against tyranny elsewhere, defending the same values in 2023 that we stood for in 1943, as we stand together with the people of Ukraine. I am proud that this enduring  alliance between Poland and the United Kingdom enjoys the full support of the Government and  the people of Gibraltar.’

 

 

