GDP Chief Of Police's Commendation To The GDP Dog Team

Written by YGTV Team on 13 July 2023 .

Chief Of Police Commendation for Dog Section Chief Superintendent Rob Allen, presented a Chief of Police Recommendation to the GDP Dog Section on Friday 7th July 2023.

A statement from the GDP follows below:

The commendation was for their commitment and dedication to duty.

Providing an exemplary level of service, in developing and professionalising the GDP Dog Section to the highest of standards where after a recent external inspection has been recognised as one of the top five K9 units, out of approximately 70, within Defence.





