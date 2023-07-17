UK And Gibraltar Ministers Meet To Discuss EU-UK (Gibraltar) Treaty work And Contingency Planning

Written by YGTV Team on 17 July 2023 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met the UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty MP for a virtual meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister said:

“The UK and Gibraltar Governments remain fully committed to concluding an agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. This will help secure future prosperity for both Gibraltar and the surrounding region.

However, in the event that this is not possible, it is important at the same time to prepare for the alternative as much as we can”.





