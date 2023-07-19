Minister For Sport And Leisure Opens New Mid Harbours Estate Playground

Written by YGTV Team on 19 July 2023 .

Following a full relocation with the estate itself the Minister for Sport and Leisure, Steven Linares had the pleasure of opening the new facility.

Minister for Sport and Leisure, the Hon Steven Linares MP said: “I am really glad to be able to open this enhanced facility within the Mid Harbours estate. It is yet another improvement to the area and its relocation makes it more user friendly. In addition, the new equipment accommodates children who may have mobility issues, making the playground inclusive to all. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the GSLA, GJBS and the Mid Harbour’s tenant’s association for their patience and positive engagement”.





